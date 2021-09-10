Is Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Expensive At $6.25? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw 3.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.25 trading at $0.28 or 4.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $493.81M. That closing price of IPHA’s stock is at a discount of -42.4% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 51.68% from its 52-week low price of $3.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.69%, in the last five days IPHA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $6.25 price level, adding 29.78% to its value on the day. Innate Pharma S.A.’s shares saw a change of 52.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.65% in past 5-day. Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) showed a performance of 85.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12790.0 shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.12% for stock’s current value.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Innate Pharma S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -96.67% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2019.

IPHA Dividends

Innate Pharma S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.38% institutions for Innate Pharma S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at IPHA for having 56110.0 shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 49734.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.