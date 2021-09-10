ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Adds 6.83 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.86 trading at $0.38 or 3.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.12B. That most recent trading price of IS’s stock is at a discount of -21.45% from its 52-week high price of $13.19 and is indicating a premium of 28.18% from its 52-week low price of $7.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ironSource Ltd. (IS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.63%, in the last five days IS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $10.86 price level, adding 0.18% to its value on the day. ironSource Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -10.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.83% in past 5-day. ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) showed a performance of 19.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.31% for stock’s current value.

ironSource Ltd. (IS) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $135.04 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $128.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

IS Dividends

ironSource Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s Major holders