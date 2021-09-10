How To Know If China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Is Expensive At $3.07.

In last trading session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw 24.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.07 trading at -$0.55 or -15.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.99M. That closing price of CLEU’s stock is at a discount of -219.87% from its 52-week high price of $9.82 and is indicating a premium of 48.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.19%, in the last five days CLEU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $3.07 price level, adding 36.7% to its value on the day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -20.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.46% in past 5-day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) showed a performance of 51.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.37% institutions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLEU for having 45907.0 shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, which was holding about 44768.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.