Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) Has Recovered 909.15 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -79.69% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) saw 4.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.20 trading at $0.01 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of HVBT’s stock is at a discount of -79.69% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 93.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days HVBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $3.20 price level, adding 14.67% to its value on the day. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares’s shares saw a change of 69.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.14% in past 5-day. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) showed a performance of 3.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stock’s current value.

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.01% institutions for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares that are currently holding shares of the company. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is the top institutional holder at HVBT for having 14.44 million shares of worth $41.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity OTC Portfolio, which was holding about 2.54 million shares on May 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.37 million.