Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Plunged -2.38% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.78 trading at -$0.19 or -1.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.18B. That most recent trading price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -131.93% from its 52-week high price of $31.96 and is indicating a premium of 36.87% from its 52-week low price of $8.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fisker Inc. (FSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $13.78 price level, adding 4.77% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.38% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of -23.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.59 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -190.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.43% for stock’s current value.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fisker Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -135.00% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27k for the same.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 29 and August 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.38% institutions for Fisker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at FSR for having 12.95 million shares of worth $222.94 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.69 million shares of worth $63.62 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $54.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.