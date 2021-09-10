D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) Currently -101.72% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.55 trading at $0.19 or 2.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.51B. That most recent trading price of HEPS’s stock is at a discount of -101.72% from its 52-week high price of $15.23 and is indicating a premium of 6.62% from its 52-week low price of $7.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.58%, in the last five days HEPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $7.55 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares’s shares saw a change of -45.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.07% in past 5-day. D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of -45.28% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $128.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $99.77 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $173.47. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2197.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1221.46% for stock’s current value.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $242.01 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $343.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.35% institutions for D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares that are currently holding shares of the company.