Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Could Actually Go To $35.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw 9.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.35 trading at -$2.03 or -7.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.02B. That most recent trading price of CLVT’s stock is at a discount of -42.87% from its 52-week high price of $34.79 and is indicating a premium of 14.5% from its 52-week low price of $20.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clarivate Plc (CLVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.68%, in the last five days CLVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $24.35 price level, adding 8.9% to its value on the day. Clarivate Plc’s shares saw a change of -11.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.62% in past 5-day. Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) showed a performance of 15.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.12 million shares which calculate 2.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.99% for stock’s current value.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clarivate Plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.38% while that of industry is -0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.60% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $435.59 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $447.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.80%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.63% institutions for Clarivate Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CLVT for having 115.86 million shares of worth $3.44 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 19.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 67.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.0 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17.48 million shares of worth $519.19 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $453.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.