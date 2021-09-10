Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Jumps 7.45%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.35 trading at $0.44 or 7.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.83M. That closing price of APOP’s stock is at a discount of -39.84% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 74.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.45%, in the last five days APOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $6.35 price level, adding 28.49% to its value on the day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 193.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.30% in past 5-day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) showed a performance of 54.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -111.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 52.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.76% for stock’s current value.

APOP Dividends

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.60% institutions for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at APOP for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 20347.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63889.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10200.0 shares of worth $38250.0 or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6202.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23257.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.