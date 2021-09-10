Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Down Almost -6.26% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $8.83 trading at $0.37 or 4.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of CANâ€™s stock is at a discount of -342.81% from its 52-week high price of $39.10 and is indicating a premium of 79.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canaan Inc. (CAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.37%, in the last five days CAN remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $8.83 price level, adding 13.69% to its value on the day. Canaan Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 48.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.50% in past 5-day. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) showed a performance of -6.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.26 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 20.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.62% institutions for Canaan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CAN for having 4.88 million shares of worth $100.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.55% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franchise Capital Limited, which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 2.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.62 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity China Region Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.04 million shares of worth $42.12 million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of companyâ€™s stock.