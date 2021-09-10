Buy, Sell Or Hold DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) At $73.25?

In recent trading session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.25 trading at $4.17 or 6.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.48B. That most recent trading price of DOCN’s stock is at a discount of -0.34% from its 52-week high price of $73.50 and is indicating a premium of 51.74% from its 52-week low price of $35.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.04%, in the last five days DOCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $73.25 price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 62.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.46% in past 5-day. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) showed a performance of 19.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.51 million shares which calculate 6.48 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.81 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $108.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.68% institutions for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at DOCN for having 10.76 million shares of worth $598.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., which was holding about 4.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $272.63 million.

On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $37.64 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.