Analysts Say ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Can Really Get To $90.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.88 trading at $0.79 or 1.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.54B. That most recent trading price of ZIM’s stock is at a discount of -0.17% from its 52-week high price of $58.98 and is indicating a premium of 81.54% from its 52-week low price of $10.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $8.58 in the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days ZIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $58.88 price level, adding 0.61% to its value on the day. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 426.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.31% in past 5-day. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) showed a performance of 41.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.13% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.08% for stock’s current value.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 159.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 520.56% while that of industry is -5.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 141.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.62 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.01 billion and $1.36 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 158.80% while estimating it to be 96.40% for the next quarter.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 16 and November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.25% institutions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is the top institutional holder at ZIM for having 14.23 million shares of worth $639.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which was holding about 3.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.26 million.

On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd and Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $6.38 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 88349.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.