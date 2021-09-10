After A 0.99% Gain In Share Price, Is Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw 5.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.20 trading at $0.11 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $604.02M. That closing price of BTBT’s stock is at a discount of -194.64% from its 52-week high price of $33.00 and is indicating a premium of 69.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days BTBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $11.20 price level, adding 23.02% to its value on the day. Bit Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.32% in past 5-day. Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) showed a performance of -27.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.42 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.40% during past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.99% institutions for Bit Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTBT for having 0.21 million shares of worth $3.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia /, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.88 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 64785.0 shares of worth $0.55 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39019.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.