ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO): -25.63% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw 4.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.75 trading at -$0.57 or -1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.22B. That closing price of ZTO’s stock is at a discount of -25.63% from its 52-week high price of $38.63 and is indicating a premium of 17.95% from its 52-week low price of $25.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.54 in the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.82%, in the last five days ZTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $30.75 price level, adding 4.41% to its value on the day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.00% in past 5-day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) showed a performance of 9.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.14 million shares which calculate 4.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $219.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $162.33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $285.70. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -829.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -427.9% for stock’s current value.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.27% while that of industry is 30.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 470.40% in the current quarter and calculating 487.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 697.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.33 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.68 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.83%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 16 and November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.07% institutions for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ZTO for having 32.3 million shares of worth $980.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $572.36 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32.02 million shares of worth $1.03 billion or 5.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $172.91 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.