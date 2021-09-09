ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) At $63.45: What To Do?

In last trading session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw 5.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.45 trading at -$3.21 or -4.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.59B. That closing price of ZI’s stock is at a discount of -6.59% from its 52-week high price of $67.63 and is indicating a premium of 51.41% from its 52-week low price of $30.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.82%, in the last five days ZI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $63.45 price level, adding 5.75% to its value on the day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.67% in past 5-day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) showed a performance of 3.44% in past 30-days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 8.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.76 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $195.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $123.6 million and $139.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.70% while estimating it to be 39.80% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.90%.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.17% institutions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZI for having 88.3 million shares of worth $4.61 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 48.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 11.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $584.82 million.

On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.87 million shares of worth $201.73 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $189.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.00% of company’s stock.