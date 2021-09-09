With 16.72% Distance From Low, Is Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw 5.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $12.32 trading at $0.1 or 0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.06B. That closing price of AMCRâ€™s stock is at a discount of -4.87% from its 52-week high price of $12.92 and is indicating a premium of 16.72% from its 52-week low price of $10.26. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 5.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amcor plc (AMCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.82%, in the last five days AMCR remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/01/21 when the stock touched $12.32 price level, adding 4.12% to its value on the day. Amcor plcâ€™s shares saw a change of 4.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.12% in past 5-day. Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) showed a performance of 4.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.89. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -20.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.33% for stockâ€™s current value.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amcor plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.11% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 11.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.28 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.57%.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 41.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.26% institutions for Amcor plc that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at AMCR for having 107.05 million shares of worth $1.23 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.96% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 101.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32.01 million shares of worth $366.84 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $306.59 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of companyâ€™s stock.