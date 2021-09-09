Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Is Up 11.20% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.76 trading at $0.85 or 2.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.20B. That most recent trading price of WMG’s stock is at a premium of 0.38% from its 52-week high price of $39.61 and is indicating a premium of 35.59% from its 52-week low price of $25.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 530.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days WMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $39.76 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Warner Music Group Corp.’s shares saw a change of 2.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.39% in past 5-day. Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) showed a performance of 11.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.55 million shares which calculate 9.47 days to cover the short interests.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Warner Music Group Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.55% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $980.21 million and $1.13 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.80% while estimating it to be 19.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -285.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.55%.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.24% institutions for Warner Music Group Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sands Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at WMG for having 13.56 million shares of worth $488.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $288.82 million.

On the other hand, Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.97 million shares of worth $107.19 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $86.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.