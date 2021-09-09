Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) -0.00% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw 10.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $229.09 trading at $2.82 or 1.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $485.22B. That closing price of Vâ€™s stock is at a discount of -10.29% from its 52-week high price of $252.67 and is indicating a premium of 21.76% from its 52-week low price of $179.23. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Visa Inc. (V), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.54 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.25%, in the last five days V remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/01/21 when the stock touched $229.09 price level, adding 0.73% to its value on the day. Visa Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 4.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.00% in past 5-day. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) showed a performance of -4.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.77 million shares which calculate 3.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $279.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $202.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $309.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -34.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.83% for stockâ€™s current value.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Visa Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.08% while that of industry is 20.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 23.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.00% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.53 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.71%.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.28 which implies that companyâ€™s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.62%.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 97.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.21% institutions for Visa Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at V for having 143.13 million shares of worth $30.3 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.46% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 126.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.78 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 47.59 million shares of worth $10.08 billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.3 billion in the company or a holder of 2.04% of companyâ€™s stock.