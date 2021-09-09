VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Up Almost 5.10% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw 3.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.33 trading at -$1.42 or -4.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.86B. That most recent trading price of VICI’s stock is at a discount of -9.96% from its 52-week high price of $33.35 and is indicating a premium of 27.04% from its 52-week low price of $22.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.49 in the current quarter.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.46%, in the last five days VICI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $30.33 price level, adding 5.54% to its value on the day. VICI Properties Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) showed a performance of 5.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.65% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.45% for stock’s current value.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VICI Properties Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.02% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.80% in the current quarter and calculating -5.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $369.56 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $383.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $339.65 million and $373.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.80% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.20%.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 119.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 119.14% institutions for VICI Properties Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VICI for having 77.32 million shares of worth $2.4 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 53.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 billion.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33.15 million shares of worth $1.03 billion or 6.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.26 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $769.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.52% of company’s stock.