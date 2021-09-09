Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Up Almost 13.61% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw 4.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $318.10 trading at $5.61 or 1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.25B. That closing price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -34.86% from its 52-week high price of $429.00 and is indicating a premium of 41.93% from its 52-week low price of $184.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.80%, in the last five days SNOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/08/21 when the stock touched $318.10 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Snowflake Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.52% in past 5-day. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) showed a performance of 13.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $320.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $245.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $515.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.98% for stock’s current value.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Snowflake Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.07% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.60% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 93.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $305.51 million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $339.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -48.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.14%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 30 and December 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.44% institutions for Snowflake Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNOW for having 33.12 million shares of worth $8.01 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 24.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.03 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.11 million shares of worth $1.72 billion or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $680.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.