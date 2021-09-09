Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Is 46.34% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) saw 3.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.33 trading at -$3.73 or -4.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.88B. That closing price of STX’s stock is at a discount of -25.96% from its 52-week high price of $106.22 and is indicating a premium of 46.34% from its 52-week low price of $45.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.22 in the current quarter.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.24%, in the last five days STX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $84.33 price level, adding 7.13% to its value on the day. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of 35.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.72% in past 5-day. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) showed a performance of -8.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.72 million shares which calculate 3.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $105.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $85.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.79% for stock’s current value.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seagate Technology Holdings plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.45% while that of industry is 8.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 138.70% in the current quarter and calculating 65.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.11 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.03 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.57%.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 20 and October 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.18%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.26%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.32% institutions for Seagate Technology Holdings plc that are currently holding shares of the company.