Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Up 11.36% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw 3.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.96 trading at $0.3 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.71B. That closing price of WOOF’s stock is at a discount of -41.53% from its 52-week high price of $31.08 and is indicating a premium of 18.67% from its 52-week low price of $17.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days WOOF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/08/21 when the stock touched $21.96 price level, adding 3.94% to its value on the day. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.00% in past 5-day. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) showed a performance of 11.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.84 million shares which calculate 8.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.69% for stock’s current value.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.37 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.70%.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.92% institutions for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at WOOF for having 66.92 million shares of worth $1.5 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 29.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $152.59 million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $66.77 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.