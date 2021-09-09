Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE:NXU) Lost 0.00% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE:NXU) saw 7.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.84 trading at $0.15 or 1.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $348.26M. That most recent trading price of NXU’s stock is at a discount of -3.15% from its 52-week high price of $10.15 and is indicating a premium of 2.64% from its 52-week low price of $9.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE:NXU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days NXU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $9.84 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Novus Capital Corporation II’s shares saw a change of 0.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE:NXU) showed a performance of 0.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31750.0 shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

NXU Dividends

Novus Capital Corporation II is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE:NXU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.67% institutions for Novus Capital Corporation II that are currently holding shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. is the top institutional holder at NXU for having 1.9 million shares of worth $18.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 1.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.62 million.