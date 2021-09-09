NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) -3.80% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw 4.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $12.67 trading at -$0.4 or -3.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.09B. That closing price of NOVâ€™s stock is at a discount of -42.23% from its 52-week high price of $18.02 and is indicating a premium of 39.23% from its 52-week low price of $7.70. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NOV Inc. (NOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.06%, in the last five days NOV remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 09/02/21 when the stock touched $12.67 price level, adding 5.94% to its value on the day. NOV Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -7.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.80% in past 5-day. NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) showed a performance of -3.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.22 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -73.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.29% for stockâ€™s current value.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NOV Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.89% while that of industry is 8.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -450.00% in the current quarter and calculating 93.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.90% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.43 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.54 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.90%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.53% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 95.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.08% institutions for NOV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NOV for having 43.37 million shares of worth $664.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.10% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, which was holding about 41.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 10.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $629.54 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 24.1 million shares of worth $360.26 million or 6.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $169.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of companyâ€™s stock.