Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Currently -237.3% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.70 trading at $0.07 or 2.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.74M. That most recent trading price of LGVN’s stock is at a discount of -237.3% from its 52-week high price of $12.48 and is indicating a premium of 11.62% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 155.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.07%, in the last five days LGVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $3.70 price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. Longeveron Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.31% in past 5-day. Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) showed a performance of -38.47% in past 30-days.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 243.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -7.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.69% institutions for Longeveron Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LGVN for having 0.13 million shares of worth $1.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, which was holding about 67120.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.55 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.84 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28260.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.