LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Is Down -0.96% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at $0.06 or 6.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.29M. That closing price of LAIXâ€™s stock is at a discount of -1031.07% from its 52-week high price of $11.65 and is indicating a premium of 16.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 853.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LAIX Inc. (LAIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.19 in the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.19%, in the last five days LAIX remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/01/21 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. LAIX Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -32.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.71% in past 5-day. LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) showed a performance of -0.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.28. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -703.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -703.88% for stockâ€™s current value.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -742.30% in the current quarter and calculating -1,378.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 335.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $179.46 million for the same.

LAIX Dividends

LAIX Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 25.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.18% institutions for LAIX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LAIX for having 3.7 million shares of worth $9.33 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 12.30% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, which was holding about 2.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.78 million.