KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Plunged -2.85% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw 5.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $19.74 trading at -$0.3 or -1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.94B. That closing price of KEYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -19.81% from its 52-week high price of $23.65 and is indicating a premium of 42.6% from its 52-week low price of $11.33. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.50%, in the last five days KEY remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $19.74 price level, adding 6.49% to its value on the day. KeyCorpâ€™s shares saw a change of 20.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) showed a performance of -2.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.19 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KeyCorp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.86% while that of industry is 36.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.70% in the current quarter and calculating -5.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.75 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.69 billion and $1.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.50% while estimating it to be -4.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.40%.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 19 and October 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.75%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.74 which implies that companyâ€™s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.33%.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 82.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.53% institutions for KeyCorp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KEY for having 109.67 million shares of worth $2.19 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 11.30% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 80.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 8.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27.38 million shares of worth $546.98 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $434.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of companyâ€™s stock.