Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Reduces -0.32% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.09 trading at -$0.05 or -1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $451.91M. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -333.66% from its 52-week high price of $13.40 and is indicating a premium of 86.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.59%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/02/21 when the stock touched $3.09 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of -17.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.32% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of 6.19% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.26% institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. is the top institutional holder at KXIN for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 69200.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 38840.0 shares of worth $91274.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31869.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74892.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.