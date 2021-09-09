Is Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Expensive At $50.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) saw 5.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.36 trading at $0.85 or 1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.52B. That closing price of EXC’s stock is at a premium of 0.04% from its 52-week high price of $50.34 and is indicating a premium of 32.55% from its 52-week low price of $33.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exelon Corporation (EXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.03 in the current quarter.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days EXC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/08/21 when the stock touched $50.36 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. Exelon Corporation’s shares saw a change of 19.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.73% in past 5-day. Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) showed a performance of 6.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.64% for stock’s current value.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exelon Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.73% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.00% in the current quarter and calculating 21.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.65 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $8.85 billion and $8.12 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.30% while estimating it to be -20.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.47%.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.39% institutions for Exelon Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EXC for having 82.35 million shares of worth $3.65 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 82.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.65 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27.59 million shares of worth $1.22 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.08 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.