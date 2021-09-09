Is Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expensive At $40.94? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.94 trading at -$10.64 or -20.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That most recent trading price of BASE’s stock is at a discount of -27.65% from its 52-week high price of $52.26 and is indicating a premium of 31.61% from its 52-week low price of $28.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 589.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Couchbase Inc. (BASE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.23 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.62%, in the last five days BASE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/08/21 when the stock touched $40.94 price level, adding 21.27% to its value on the day. Couchbase Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.69% in past 5-day. Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) showed a performance of 64.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.62% for stock’s current value.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.16 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

BASE Dividends

Couchbase Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.73% institutions for Couchbase Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd is the top institutional holder at BASE for having 0.25 million shares of worth $7.59 million. And as of Jul 30, 2021, it was holding 0.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Balanced Fund, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Jul 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.01 million.