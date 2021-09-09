Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Jumped 7.20% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.20 trading at $0.46 or 5.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.58B. That most recent trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -12.32% from its 52-week high price of $9.21 and is indicating a premium of 35.61% from its 52-week low price of $5.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontline Ltd. (FRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.94%, in the last five days FRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $8.20 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Frontline Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 24.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.20% in past 5-day. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) showed a performance of 6.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.51 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.39% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.47. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 44.76% for stock’s current value.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frontline Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100.94% while that of industry is -5.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -118.50% in the current quarter and calculating -108.80% decrease in the next quarter.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $90.07 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $94.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.60% during past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.05% institutions for Frontline Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FRO for having 6.5 million shares of worth $58.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.34 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.76 million shares of worth $24.84 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.