Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Could Really Rise To $50.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.07 trading at -$0.43 or -1.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.19B. That most recent trading price of FTAI’s stock is at a discount of -38.77% from its 52-week high price of $34.79 and is indicating a premium of 39.17% from its 52-week low price of $15.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 412.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days FTAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $25.07 price level, adding 11.88% to its value on the day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares saw a change of 8.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.49% in past 5-day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) showed a performance of -8.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.38 million shares which calculate 13.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.63% for stock’s current value.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.61% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 170.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.83 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $198.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $95.65 million and $75.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56.60% while estimating it to be 162.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.60% during past 5 years.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.18%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.27%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.21% institutions for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board is the top institutional holder at FTAI for having 11.79 million shares of worth $332.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 13.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 5.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $163.93 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.15 million shares of worth $60.48 million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.