Does Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Look Expensive At $74.70? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw 7.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.70 trading at $1.35 or 1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.27B. That closing price of JCI’s stock is at a discount of -1.31% from its 52-week high price of $75.68 and is indicating a premium of 46.73% from its 52-week low price of $39.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.84%, in the last five days JCI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/08/21 when the stock touched $74.70 price level, adding 1.15% to its value on the day. Johnson Controls International plc’s shares saw a change of 60.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.13% in past 5-day. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) showed a performance of 4.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.8 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Johnson Controls International plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.75% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.90% in the current quarter and calculating 17.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.26 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.24%.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.45%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.65%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.87% institutions for Johnson Controls International plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at JCI for having 72.59 million shares of worth $4.33 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 58.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.51 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 35.04 million shares of worth $2.09 billion or 4.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.21 billion in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.