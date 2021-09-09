Do You Like Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) At $3.97?

In recent trading session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.97 trading at $0.61 or 18.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.70M. That most recent trading price of KRBP’s stock is at a discount of -365.99% from its 52-week high price of $18.50 and is indicating a premium of 33.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 288.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.30%, in the last five days KRBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $3.97 price level, adding 13.7% to its value on the day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.61% in past 5-day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) showed a performance of -4.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46990.0 shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.85% institutions for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at KRBP for having 0.19 million shares of worth $1.75 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 46999.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10414.0 shares of worth $97995.0 or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3445.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29110.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.