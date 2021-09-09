ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Adds 30.90% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.49 trading at -$0.02 or -0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.29M. That closing price of ATIF’s stock is at a discount of -160.58% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 53.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 655.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.44%, in the last five days ATIF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $4.49 price level, adding 10.2% to its value on the day. ATIF Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -3.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.90% in past 5-day. ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) showed a performance of 6.92% in past 30-days.

ATIF Dividends

ATIF Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 79.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.25% institutions for ATIF Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ATIF for having 35019.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 23145.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.