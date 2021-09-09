After A -0.98% Drop In Share Price, Is salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw 3.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $262.62 trading at -$2.59 or -0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $254.28B. That closing price of CRM’s stock is at a discount of -4.8% from its 52-week high price of $275.22 and is indicating a premium of 23.27% from its 52-week low price of $201.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For salesforce.com inc. (CRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 46 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.92 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.98%, in the last five days CRM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/01/21 when the stock touched $262.62 price level, adding 3.89% to its value on the day. salesforce.com inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.00% in past 5-day. salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) showed a performance of 5.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.71 million shares which calculate 3.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $302.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $212.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.27% for stock’s current value.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that salesforce.com inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.79% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.10% in the current quarter and calculating -47.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.24 billion for the same. And 33 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.8 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 129.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.37%.

CRM Dividends

salesforce.com inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.05% institutions for salesforce.com inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CRM for having 70.91 million shares of worth $15.02 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 70.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.0 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 24.58 million shares of worth $5.21 billion or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.98 billion in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.