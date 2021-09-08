When Will Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Be Worth Investing In?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 6.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86B, closed the last trade at $8.55 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The INO stock price is -122.22% off its 52-week high price of $19.00 and 32.05% above the 52-week low of $5.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the INO stock price touched $8.55 or saw a rise of 5.11%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -3.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have changed -6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -309.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.82% from current levels.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.97%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.90% and -400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 96.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $273k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $970k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $267k and $236k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.20% for the current quarter and 311.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 11.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.56% with a share float percentage of 37.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.52 million shares worth more than $162.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.62 million and represent 5.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 5.85 million shares of worth $54.28 million while later fund manager owns 4.77 million shares of worth $36.01 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.