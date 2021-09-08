What Is So Great About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.60M, closed the last trade at $3.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The FRSX stock price is -280.56% off its 52-week high price of $12.14 and 74.61% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Sporting 0.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the FRSX stock price touched $3.19 or saw a rise of 5.62%. Year-to-date, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -21.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) have changed -12.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -103.76% from current levels.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.09% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $60k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.80% with a share float percentage of 11.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd with over 2.26 million shares worth more than $9.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd held 3.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.97 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $3.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $3.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.