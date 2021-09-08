Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Lower

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 25.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21B, closed the last trade at $19.05 per share which meant it gained $2.51 on the day or 15.18% during that session. The CXP stock price is -2.31% off its 52-week high price of $19.49 and 46.93% above the 52-week low of $10.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 638.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) trade information

Sporting 15.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the CXP stock price touched $19.05 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares have moved 32.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) have changed 21.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.65, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.51% from current levels.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.45%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.39 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021. Year-ago sales stood $71.37 million and $70.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.80% for the current quarter and -10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.60% over the past 5 years.

CXP Dividends

Columbia Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 4.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.67%.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.73% with a share float percentage of 81.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Columbia Property Trust Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.46 million shares worth more than $281.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.22 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.50% shares in the company for having 5.17 million shares of worth $93.2 million while later fund manager owns 4.55 million shares of worth $77.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.96% of company’s outstanding stock.