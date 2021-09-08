Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Upper

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 4.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.10M, closed the last trade at $7.02 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 11.43% during that session. The LEXX stock price is -78.06% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 43.3% above the 52-week low of $3.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Sporting 11.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the LEXX stock price touched $7.02 or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares have moved -6.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) have changed 13.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.51 while the price target rests at a high of $10.51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.72% from current levels.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.60% over the past 5 years.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.29% with a share float percentage of 7.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexaria Bioscience Corp. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invenomic Capital Management, LP with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $1.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invenomic Capital Management, LP held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 14915.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83673.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.