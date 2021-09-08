Small Cap Stock Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Is A Buy – Analysts

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.29M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.40% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -453.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Sporting 1.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the NEPT stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have moved -58.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -20.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.80 while the price target rests at a high of $1.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -84.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.08% from current levels.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.43%, compared to 15.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -69.50% over the past 5 years.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.42% with a share float percentage of 30.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 22.21 million shares worth more than $34.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 13.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.5 million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 1.4 million shares of worth $1.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $2.07 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.