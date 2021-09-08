Shares In Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) -11.53% Down, YTD

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) has a beta value of 3.76 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.88M, closed the last trade at $5.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -6.79% during that session. The ELYS stock price is -58.62% off its 52-week high price of $8.28 and 73.95% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Sporting -6.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the ELYS stock price touched $5.22 or saw a rise of 22.32%. Year-to-date, Elys Game Technology Corp. shares have moved -11.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) have changed 25.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.72 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.58% from current levels.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elys Game Technology Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 23.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.69 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.40% over the past 5 years.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 17 and August 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.07% with a share float percentage of 3.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elys Game Technology Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $1.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 1.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 57432.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.