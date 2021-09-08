Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Investors To Make Money Again

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) has seen 4.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the last trade at $10.32 per share which meant it lost -$1.47 on the day or -12.47% during that session. The PTRA stock price is -200.97% off its 52-week high price of $31.06 and 15.02% above the 52-week low of $8.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Sporting -12.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the PTRA stock price touched $10.32 or saw a rise of 13.06%. Year-to-date, Proterra Inc. shares have moved -6.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) have changed -5.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -122.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.35% from current levels.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.76% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.80% for the industry.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.15% with a share float percentage of 40.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Proterra Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company.