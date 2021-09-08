Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Dropped -5.64% In One Month

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 20.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.60B, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The PBR stock price is -17.35% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 41.71% above the 52-week low of $6.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.26.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the PBR stock price touched $10.55 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved -6.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed -5.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.27% from current levels.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 441.86%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2,200.00% and 1,425.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.19 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.29 billion and $13.15 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78.90% for the current quarter and 68.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.10% over the past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 5.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.95% with a share float percentage of 19.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 435 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 138.95 million shares worth more than $1.7 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 3.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 90.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.1 billion and represent 2.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 33.86 million shares of worth $414.11 million while later fund manager owns 18.84 million shares of worth $230.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.