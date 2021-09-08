Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): What Are The Positives?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 28.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.49M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 19.41% during that session. The NAK stock price is -157.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.26 and 36.73% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Sporting 19.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the NAK stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have moved 52.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) have changed 18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.88 while the price target rests at a high of $0.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -79.59% from current levels.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.20% over the past 5 years.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.78% with a share float percentage of 12.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 26.78 million shares worth more than $16.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 5.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 14.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.23 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 14.11 million shares of worth $8.09 million while later fund manager owns 10.45 million shares of worth $5.88 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.