Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.42B, closed the recent trade at $33.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The MDLA stock price is -43.09% off its 52-week high price of $48.28 and 30.11% above the 52-week low of $23.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medallia Inc. (MDLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the MDLA stock price touched $33.74 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Medallia Inc. shares have moved 1.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have changed -0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -54.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.77% from the levels at last check today.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medallia Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -850.00%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -900.00% and -400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.17 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -21.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

MDLA Dividends

Medallia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 01 and December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.32% with a share float percentage of 86.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medallia Inc. having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 32.73 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 20.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 13.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $447.44 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 4.08 million shares of worth $137.53 million while later fund manager owns 2.45 million shares of worth $82.55 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.