Mechel PAO (MTL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 11.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76B, closed the last trade at $5.00 per share which meant it gained $1.8 on the day or 56.25% during that session. The MTL stock price is 32.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 74.2% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mechel PAO (MTL) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) trade information

Sporting 56.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the MTL stock price touched $5.00 or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, Mechel PAO shares have moved 143.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) have changed 127.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.45, which means that the shares’ value could drop -104.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.45 while the price target rests at a high of $2.45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 51.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.0% from current levels.

Mechel PAO (MTL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 173.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years.

MTL Dividends

Mechel PAO is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.60% with a share float percentage of 3.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mechel PAO having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $3.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.