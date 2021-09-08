iSun Inc. (ISUN) Shares Are Up 28.91% YTD

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.33M, closed the recent trade at $8.98 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 17.08% during that session. The ISUN stock price is -259.02% off its 52-week high price of $32.24 and 66.48% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39480.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 243.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iSun Inc. (ISUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

Sporting 17.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the ISUN stock price touched $8.98 or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, iSun Inc. shares have moved 28.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) have changed -15.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -144.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -144.99% from the levels at last check today.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.27% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 120.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.30% over the past 5 years.

ISUN Dividends

iSun Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.28% with a share float percentage of 31.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iSun Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Veracity Capital LLC with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $7.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Veracity Capital LLC held 6.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 52232.0 shares of worth $0.7 million while later fund manager owns 47400.0 shares of worth $0.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.