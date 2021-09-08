Investor Trust Slackened After Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Shares Dropped By -$0.01

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.62M, closed the last trade at $0.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The ITRM stock price is -346.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 32.84% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.17 million shares.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Sporting -2.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the ITRM stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 6.66%. Year-to-date, Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have moved -32.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have changed -14.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.10%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.50% and 120.00% for the next quarter.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.58% with a share float percentage of 9.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iterum Therapeutics plc having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $2.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Canaan Partners X LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.