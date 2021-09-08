Investor Confidence Shakens After CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Share Prices Gain $0.29

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.14M, closed the recent trade at $1.72 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 20.28% during that session. The CTK stock price is -318.6% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 26.74% above the 52-week low of $1.26. The 3-month trading volume is 261.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Sporting 20.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the CTK stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved -48.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have changed -10.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.67 while the price target rests at a high of $1.67. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 2.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.91% from the levels at last check today.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.41%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -128.60% and 106.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.42% with a share float percentage of 2.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CooTek (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 2.12 million shares worth more than $3.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berylson Capital Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.78 million and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 9944.0 shares of worth $16606.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.