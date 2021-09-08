Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) Share Prices Gained By $1.09

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.12M, closed the last trade at $6.80 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 19.00% during that session. The DAIO stock price is -6.47% off its 52-week high price of $7.24 and 57.94% above the 52-week low of $2.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26580.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.92K shares.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) trade information

Sporting 19.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the DAIO stock price touched $6.80 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, Data I/O Corporation shares have moved 64.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) have changed 5.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 4290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.65% from current levels.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 27.25% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.73 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.70% over the past 5 years.

DAIO Dividends

Data I/O Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.57% with a share float percentage of 44.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Data I/O Corporation having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $3.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.05 million and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.